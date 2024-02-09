JUI Candidate Lutf-ur-Rehman Wins PK-114 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamiat-e-Ulema islam Pakistan's candidate Lutf-ur-Rehman has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-114, D.I.Khan-IV constituency by securing 30,291 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the candidate of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), Qaizar Khan who bagged 27,606 votes. Overall voters' turn-out remained 57.77 percent, in this constituency.
