JUI candidate Mir Yunus wins PB-19 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) JUI candidate Mir Younus Aziz Zehri won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-19, Khuzdar-II by securing 19,137 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was PPPP candidate Shakeel Ahmed Durrani who bagged 15,206 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 44.23 percent.