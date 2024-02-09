JUI candidate Syed Zafar Ali Agha wins PB-49

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam (JUI) candidate Syed Zafar Ali Agha won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-49, Pishin-III by securing 13,811 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pashtunkhawa Mili Awami Party candidate Agha Syed Liaqat Ali who bagged 12,778 votes.

Over-all voters' turn-out remained at 38.00 per cent.