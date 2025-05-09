Open Menu

JUI Chief Calls For National Unity To Strengthen Defense Institutions, Overcome Current Challenges

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 05:10 PM

JUI Chief calls for national unity to strengthen defense institutions, overcome current challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Chief Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman Friday emphasized the urgent need to strengthen Pakistan's defense institutions, declaring that national unity is the key to overcoming current challenges.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Fazlur Rehman announced that his party has decided to observe the current day as "National Defense Day."

He said that a "Million March" will be held in Peshawar on May 11, followed by another in Quetta on May 15, to demonstrate public solidarity.

"The government has asked youth to register for civil defense. We have entrusted this responsibility to our Ansar al-Islam force. Today, the young men from religious seminaries are standing at the frontlines beside our armed forces for the defense of Pakistan," he added.

He urged the government to engage key countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Afghanistan, and Turkiye on the on going escalation with India.

Commenting on the situation in Gaza, he said, "Gaza has been completely destroyed, and its people are displaced. This is the time to fortify our defense institutions and stand firmly behind them. We are united for the sake of our nation's integrity. This is war and in war, fire rains down, not flowers."

"India has launched rocket attacks on mosques, seminaries, and civilian areas. Our brothers and sisters have been martyred. Pakistan's military has responded bravely and with remarkable strategy," he added.

He criticized the behaviour of some social media users, saying, "Some individuals are treating this war like a joke online. They mock our armed forces. The government should impose restrictions on such behaviour."

Fazlur Rehan urged for national unity and collective resolve in facing both internal and external threats.

