JUI Chief Congratulates Newly Elected President Of SCBA
Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mehmood Rauf Ata on his election as the new president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).
In a news statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasized the invaluable sacrifices made by lawyers for the preservation of democracy and the Constitution.
He commended the legal fraternity's commitment to upholding democratic principles in the country.
“Mehmood Rauf Ata is a longstanding leader of the JUI,” stated Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “I have confidence that he will continue his efforts to promote the Constitution and democracy in Pakistan.”
The JUI chief expressed hope that under Ata's leadership, the Supreme Court Bar Association would further strengthen its role in defending the rights of citizens and maintaining the rule of law.
Recent Stories
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in response to Israeli parliament ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives45 minutes ago
-
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital45 minutes ago
-
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK45 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival37 minutes ago
-
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed37 minutes ago
-
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritag ..37 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genocide56 minutes ago
-
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice37 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected SCBA President Rauf Atta, office bearers58 minutes ago
-
Govt policies bringing political, economic stability in Pakistan: Talal3 hours ago
-
HANDS delegation calls on Sindh Assembly Speaker3 hours ago
-
CDA board approves refund policy for overseas Pakistanis3 hours ago