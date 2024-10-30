Open Menu

JUI Chief Congratulates Newly Elected President Of SCBA

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 12:10 AM

JUI Chief congratulates newly elected president of SCBA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mehmood Rauf Ata on his election as the new president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

In a news statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasized the invaluable sacrifices made by lawyers for the preservation of democracy and the Constitution.

He commended the legal fraternity's commitment to upholding democratic principles in the country.

“Mehmood Rauf Ata is a longstanding leader of the JUI,” stated Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “I have confidence that he will continue his efforts to promote the Constitution and democracy in Pakistan.”

The JUI chief expressed hope that under Ata's leadership, the Supreme Court Bar Association would further strengthen its role in defending the rights of citizens and maintaining the rule of law.

