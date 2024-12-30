JUI Chief Expresses Grief Over Maula Naseem's Demise
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 10:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of renowned Islamic scholar, Maulana Muhammad Naseem.
In a news statement, on Monday Maulana Fazlur Rehman acknowledged the late scholar’s religious services and acts of worship.
"Maulana Muhammad Naseem’s contributions to religious, missionary, and reformative efforts will always be remembered," he said.
He prayed, “May Allah accept his services as an ongoing charity (Sadaqah Jariyah) for him, grant him complete forgiveness, and elevate his rank in Jannah.”
The JUI leader also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and close associates of the late scholar, praying for their patience during this difficult time.
"May Allah grant everyone the strength to bear this loss," he added.
