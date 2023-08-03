Open Menu

JUI Chief, Governor Visits Bajaur, Handed Over Compensation Cheques For Blast Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday visited District Bajaur and met with the families of Bajaur blast victims in Jirga Hall Khar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday visited District Bajaur and met with the families of Bajaur blast victims in Jirga Hall Khar.

On the occasion, KP Governor gave cheques of Rs two million each to families of martyrs and Rs. 700,000 to thousands of those injured in the blast. The cheques were handed over to Senator Abdur Rsheed and Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Anwar-ul-Haq.

Member National Assembly, Moulana Jamal-ud-din, Former Governor KP, Engineer Shoukat Ullah, Regional Police Officer Malakand, Nasir Satti and local elders were also present on the occasion.

JUI Chief and KP Governor met with families of victims and prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

Addressing the families of victims, Governor said that heirs of martyrs would be provided with all the needed help and assistance.

He said that health authorities have been directed to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured and added we share the grief of victim families in this time of distress. He said that the whole nation is grieving over the losses in Bajaur blast.

He said that these inhuman acts and barbarism are prohibited by all the religions of the world and those involved in the incident have nothing to do with the norms of humanity and any religion. He said the nation would not budge from its resolve and those who are hatching conspiracies to start chaos in the country would fail and bite the dust.

