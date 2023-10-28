Open Menu

JUI Chief Reaches Quetta To Address Tofan Al-Aqsa Procession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

JUI chief reaches Quetta to address Tofan Al-Aqsa procession

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached Quetta on a three-day visit, JUI office bearers said on Saturday.

Former MNA Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari and JUI Digital Media Chief Engineer, Ziaur Rehman are prominent among others who accompanied the JUI chief.

JUI Provincial Amir Maulana Abdul Wasey, Syed Mahmood Shah and other leaders received the senior leadership at Quetta Airport.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman will address the Tofan Al-Aqsa gathering at Quetta Ayub Stadium tomorrow. (Sunday).

The JUI has finalized preparation for holding a peaceful rally against the Israeli bombardment on civilian and blockade of Gaza.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Quetta Gaza Visit Sunday Media Airport

Recent Stories

ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space ..

ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space medicine in its 2nd day

5 minutes ago
 140 publishers gain global market access insights ..

140 publishers gain global market access insights in Sharjah&#039;s &#039;Profes ..

5 minutes ago
 Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committ ..

Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committee Gets the Green Light

49 minutes ago
 Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 a ..

Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 athletes

1 hour ago
 Court reserves verdict in treason case against Cap ..

Court reserves verdict in treason case against Captain Safdar

1 hour ago
 As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatria ..

As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

1 hour ago
Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

2 hours ago
 The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally la ..

The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally launches in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and close ..

Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and closes the curtains of its tenth ed ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on National Day

2 hours ago
 "Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah ..

"Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah for the rescue of stranded tou ..

2 hours ago
 IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today ..

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan