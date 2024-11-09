JUI Chief Strongly Condemns Quetta Blast
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and strongly condemned the recent bomb blast in Quetta, calling it a tragic and condemnable incident.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in a statement, stated that news of the deaths and injuries of numerous individuals has left him deeply saddened.
He criticized quarters concerned for their inability to prevent such incidents, labeling the blast as a failure on their part.
The JUI chief urged party workers to assist the wounded and cooperate with medical teams at the hospital.
He also prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives, asking Allah to elevate their ranks in the hereafter and for the swift recovery of the injured.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman offered his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families affected by this tragic event.
