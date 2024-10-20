JUI chief terms passage of Constitutional Amendment result of month long struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), said on Sunday that the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment was the result of a month-long struggle.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, he said that there was a significant difference between the earlier and final drafts of the Amendment.

He was of the view that consensus had been reached through dialogue in the Constitution (Twenty Sixth Amendment).

He explained that the objective of the Amendment was to strengthen the Constitution and the legal framework.

In response to a question, the JUI-F chief said “all judges are respectable to us, and we do not aim to make anyone controversial."