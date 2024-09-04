JUI chief urges immediate action to address security issues in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Wednesday called for immediate action from both the government and the opposition to address the law and order situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he warned against dismissing political leaders and institutions, emphasizing that neglecting their roles could be a grave mistake.

He strongly condemned the ongoing attacks on the armed forces and institutions, urging both the government and parliament to confront these challenges, as Parliament is the supreme institution.

The JUI-F Chief highlighted that experienced political leaders are being sidelined in favour of inexperienced and emotional youth, leading to further complications.

He stressed the necessity for empowered politicians to address and resolve these issues rather than centralizing power and making unilateral decisions, which he believes is not a viable solution.

Addressing the geopolitical dynamics, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the region has become a battleground for proxy wars involving major powers like the United States and China.

He pointed out that significant projects, such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), are encountering obstacles, particularly in areas like Dera Ismail Khan and Laki Marwat, where development work is impeded by security concerns.

He also highlighted the situation in Sindh, where he claimed criminal elements are prevalent, and in Balochistan, where the state’s authority is being challenged.

He urged Parliament to take proactive steps by engaging with the local population to address security concerns in these regions.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman recounted his efforts in Afghanistan, where he engaged in talks and successfully briefed the government upon his return.

He questioned the logic of attributing blame to Afghanistan for terrorist activities when the actual perpetrators must traverse numerous checkpoints in Pakistan.

He called for a concerted effort to manage and resolve these critical issues, advocating for a balanced and thoughtful approach rather than exacerbating existing problems through extreme measures.