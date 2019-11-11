JUI decides to provide ration to Azadi March participants

JUI F has decided to provide ration to Azadi March participants.According to media reports, ration will be provided to Azadi March participants of one week.According to JUI spokesman that, sugar, tea, oil, salt and other necessary things will be provided to Azadi March participants.Ration is being provided with the help of party members, he added

