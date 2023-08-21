JUI Delegation calls on CM Domki

The delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) led by former federal minister Maulana Abdul Wasay met with caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki here on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) led by former Federal minister Maulana Abdul Wasay met with caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki here on Monday.

Former opposition leader Malik Sikander Khan, advocate, former members of the assembly and other members of the party are also included in the delegation.

The delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam congratulated Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on assuming the post of caretaker Chief Minister.

The delegation expressed good wishes for the success of the caretaker Chief Minister.

The caretaker CM said that Allah has entrusted a great responsibility that he sincerely wanted to be relieved of the task of holding clean and transparent elections.

He urged political leaders and people to cooperate in this regard.