JUI Delegation Calls On DC, Arrangements For Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) Conference Discussed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 10:50 AM

JUI delegation calls on DC, arrangements for Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) conference discussed

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud at his office.

The delegation included Gohar Saifullah Khan, Dr. Iqbal Fana, former Tehsil Nazim, Malik Taimur Khan, Chairman Fayyaz Bholo and Haji Abdul Wase Paracha.

During this important meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the security arrangements in connection with the

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) Conference to be held on September 2.

Assuring full cooperation, the deputy commissioner said that the district administration would take effective steps keeping in mind all aspects of security so that this religious gathering could be held peacefully and amicably.

APP/azq/378

