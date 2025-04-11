JUI delegation, Chief Minister discusses peace and political stability in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), led by the party’s Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, met with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday to discuss the province’s overall law and order situation and political landscape.

The delegation included JUI Balochistan’s provincial chief Senator Maulana Abdul Wasay, Opposition Leader of Balochistan Assembly Younis Aziz Zehri, MPAs Zafar Agha and Asghar Khan Tareen, former provincial minister Maulana Hussain Ahmed Sharodi, and other senior leaders of the party.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the prevailing law and order situation in the province, the political conditions and the ongoing sit-in by the Balochistan National Party (BNP).

The JUI delegation offered to mediate in the current political tensions and play a reconciliatory role. In response, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that restoring peace and stability in Balochistan is a shared responsibility of both the government and the opposition.

He acknowledged the constructive political role played by JUI, both in government and in opposition, and praised the party’s commitment to democratic principles. “JUI has always contributed positively to the political process, and its responsible approach deserves appreciation,” Bugti said.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government's commitment to resolve all political issues through dialogue and consultation and welcomed all positive steps in this regard.