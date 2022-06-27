UrduPoint.com

JUI Delegation Meets CM Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 09:14 PM

JUI delegation meets CM Punjab

A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) delegation, led by its general secretary Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) delegation, led by its general secretary Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest and political situation in the country were discussed during the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, the CM emphasised promoting the norms of tolerance and religious harmony in the society and pointed out that Ulema's role in the promotion of a culture of non-violence was imperative.

Maulana Ghafoor Haidri appreciated the budgetary steps for public relief by the Punjab government.

Maulana Amjad Khan, Maulana Atiq-ur-Rehman and others were also present.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of count ..

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

5 minutes ago
 Rare tornado kills one in Netherlands

Rare tornado kills one in Netherlands

6 minutes ago
 More than 266,000 pilgrims arrive in Madinah for H ..

More than 266,000 pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj 2022

6 minutes ago
 Minister directs hospitals to provide good health ..

Minister directs hospitals to provide good health facilities to people

6 minutes ago
 Price Control Magistrates asked to ensure selling ..

Price Control Magistrates asked to ensure selling of food items at fixed prices

6 minutes ago
 FPCCI, TDAP discuss ways to enhance exports

FPCCI, TDAP discuss ways to enhance exports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.