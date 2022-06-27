JUI delegation meets CM Punjab

A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) delegation, led by its general secretary Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) delegation, led by its general secretary Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest and political situation in the country were discussed during the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, the CM emphasised promoting the norms of tolerance and religious harmony in the society and pointed out that Ulema's role in the promotion of a culture of non-violence was imperative.

Maulana Ghafoor Haidri appreciated the budgetary steps for public relief by the Punjab government.

Maulana Amjad Khan, Maulana Atiq-ur-Rehman and others were also present.