JUI delegation pays condolence visit to Syed Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of Jamiat Ulema e islam (JUI) paid a condolence visit to Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah over the death of his mother at his house here on Thursday.

The delegation was comprised of Senator Maulana Atta-urRehman, JUI provincial General Secretary Maulana Rashid Mehmood, Maulana Nasir Mehmood, Maulana Ghayas, Aslam Ghori and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s provincial President Shah Mohammed Shah, according to a communiqué.

PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, provincial minister Awais Shah, MPA Munawar Wassan were also present on the occasion.

They also condoled with Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.