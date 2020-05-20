JUI demands permission for offering Juma, Eid prayers in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

The leaders of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) Sindh Maulana Taj Muhammad Nahio, Maulana Azam Jehangiri and others have demanded of the provincial government to grant permission for offering of Jumatul Wida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eidul Fitr prayers in Sindh like other provinces

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The leaders of Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI) Sindh Maulana Taj Muhammad Nahio, Maulana Azam Jehangiri and others have demanded of the provincial government to grant permission for offering of Jumatul Wida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eidul Fitr prayers in Sindh like other provinces.

Addressing a press conference here at Madrassah-e-Shamsul Uloom on Wednesday, JUI leaders said all provinces except Sindh had allowed Eid congregations as per SOPs relating to coronavirus threat.

After opening of markets and business activities in the country, Jamiat Ulema Islam has decided to offer Shab-e-Qadr, Juma and Eidul Fitr prayers in Sindh, they said and warned that if permission was not granted by provincial government they offer themselves for arrest.

Maulana Shabir Jamali, Maulana Faizullah Sawati and others were also present during press conference.