UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Activists Thrashed Journalists

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:24 PM

JUI-F activists thrashed journalists

The activists of Jamiat-Ulema-e Islam on Monday attacked journalists during ongoing sit-in in the city on GT road

Nowshera, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The activists of Jamiat-Ulema-e islam on Monday attacked journalists during ongoing sit-in in the city on GT road.

Local journalists said that sub-organization of JUI-F, Ansar-ul-Islam activists thrashed and pushed journalists who were present for coverage of the sit-in.

They snatched video cameras from reporters and made them hostage.

Local journalists have strongly protested against JUIF hostile attitude towards journalists.

Related Topics

Road From

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh echoes sentiments of Sheikh Zayed a ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber highlights achievements of GBF Mento ..

40 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Situation in Ukraine by Ph ..

59 seconds ago

Somalia journalists condemns harassment in Somalil ..

1 minute ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari, MNA Amir Liaquat call on Prime M ..

1 minute ago

US, Chinese Defense Ministers Discuss Cooperation, ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.