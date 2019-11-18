JUI-F activists thrashed journalists

(@imziishan)

Nowshera, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The activists of Jamiat-Ulema-e islam on Monday attacked journalists during ongoing sit-in in the city on GT road

Local journalists said that sub-organization of JUI-F, Ansar-ul-Islam activists thrashed and pushed journalists who were present for coverage of the sit-in.

They snatched video cameras from reporters and made them hostage.

Local journalists have strongly protested against JUIF hostile attitude towards journalists.