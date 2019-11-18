JUI-F Activists Thrashed Journalists
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:24 PM
The activists of Jamiat-Ulema-e Islam on Monday attacked journalists during ongoing sit-in in the city on GT road
Local journalists said that sub-organization of JUI-F, Ansar-ul-Islam activists thrashed and pushed journalists who were present for coverage of the sit-in.
They snatched video cameras from reporters and made them hostage.
Local journalists have strongly protested against JUIF hostile attitude towards journalists.