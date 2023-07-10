Open Menu

JUI-F Amir Maulana Fazl Calls On PM To Discuss Political Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Amir of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to hold consultations over the current political situation of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Amir of Jammiat-e-Ulema islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to hold consultations over the current political situation of the country.

During the meeting, Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood was also present, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Both leaders of JUI-F appreciated the firm reaction and steps of the government and prime minister with regard to the highly condemnable act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman termed the incident in Sweden as highly regretful and lauded the prime minister and the government of Pakistan for a narrative in this regard.

He also lauded the efforts of the coalition government under the leadership of the prime minister to steer the country out of the economic difficulties and put it on the path of prosperity.

The prime minister also appreciated the role of the coalition partners in the government and said that without their cooperation, taking the country out of its economic woes and reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), were not possible.

He praised JUI-F amir for standing with the government in taking the difficult decisions.

