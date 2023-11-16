Open Menu

JUI-F Announces Candidates For National Assembly Seats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 06:56 PM

In an official announcement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F ) Thursday announced its candidates for two National Assembly seats in Mansehra for upcoming general elections

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) In an official announcement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F ) Thursday announced its candidates for two National Assembly seats in Mansehra for upcoming general elections.

According to the declaration, Maulana Syed Abdul Qadir Shah is set to contest NA-14 Mansehra 1, while Mufti Naseer Mahmood Khan has been nominated as the candidate for NA-15 Mansehra 2.

The decisions regarding tickets for provincial assembly seats are anticipated to be finalized during the consultative meeting scheduled for the coming week, with a focus on the perspectives of party workers and candidates.

During a press conference, the JUI-F spokesperson Malik Naveed shared the party's decision.

The district spokesman of JUI (F) and Deputy General Secretary, Aziz Ahmed Khan, revealed that a consensus was reached during the central Majlis-e-Shura meeting of JUI (F), leading to the selection of Maulana Syed Shah Abdul Qadir for NA-14 Mansehra 1 and Mufti Naseer Mahmood Khan for NA-15 Mansehra 2 in the upcoming general elections.

