JUI-F Announces Election Meetings Schedule In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 10:09 PM

JUI-F announces election meetings schedule in KP

In a move to intensify electoral campaign for general elections 2024, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday announced the schedule for public meetings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) In a move to intensify electoral campaign for general elections 2024, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday announced the schedule for public meetings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is set to address a public gathering in Tank on February 2, 2024.

On February 3, 2024, the religious scholar would also deliver a speech in Bannu and on 4th February, the address will be made in Lakki Marwat. The campaign will continue till February 6, 2024 with Maulana Fazl ur Rehman addressing a gathering in DI Khan.

APP/ash/

