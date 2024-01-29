JUI-F Announces Election Meetings Schedule In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 10:09 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) In a move to intensify electoral campaign for general elections 2024, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday announced the schedule for public meetings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to details, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is set to address a public gathering in Tank on February 2, 2024.
On February 3, 2024, the religious scholar would also deliver a speech in Bannu and on 4th February, the address will be made in Lakki Marwat. The campaign will continue till February 6, 2024 with Maulana Fazl ur Rehman addressing a gathering in DI Khan.
APP/ash/
