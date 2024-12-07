JUI-F Announces Israel Murdabad Conference
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 07, 2024 | 05:25 PM
Conference is being held amid deadlock between govt and JUI-F over Madrassah Registration Bill
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2024) The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) on Saturday said that “Israel Murda Bad” (Down with Israel) conference would be held in Peshawar on Sunday (tomorrow).
Amidst the event, a deadlock continues between the government and JUI-F over the Madrassah Registration Bill.
JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to announce a potential march towards Islamabad during the conference.
JUI-F Spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would deliver a keynote address at the event.
The preparations for the conference have been completed, and the party workers from across the province are expected to participate.
The spokesperson stated that public participation in the conference would serve as an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people.
“We will record our protest against the atrocities in Palestine during the conference. Additionally, a plan of action against the government’s ill-intentions regarding the Madrassah Act will be presented,” said the spokesperson.
He also hinted at the possibility of announcing an Islamabad march during the event, describing the current government as “illegitimate” and accusing it of reneging on promises and resorting to deception.
The conference will feature speeches by prominent leaders including JUI-F General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, Maulana Amjad Khan, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Engineer Zia ur Rehman, Maulana Atta ur Rehman, Maulana Abdul Wasi, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Halijo, Rashid Soomro, Maulana Atta ul Haq Darwaish, Agha Mahmood Shah and Hafiz Naseer Ahrar.
Meanwhile, the sources said that the deadlock over the Madrassah Registration Bill persists, with JUI-F deciding to adopt a stricter stance on the issue.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to unveil the party's future strategy at tomorrow’s rally in Peshawar, where he may announce a march towards Islamabad.
The sources said that a consultative meeting of JUI-F is due for today to discuss the Islamabad march. The exact date for the march is expected to be decided during tonight’s meeting.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TCF children delegation visits safe city Islamabad7 minutes ago
-
C-level maintenance at Sahiwal Coal Power Plant successfully completed7 minutes ago
-
AVLU arrests 131, recovers 392.7 mln7 minutes ago
-
Minister directs Darul Aman admin to provide legal assistance to women7 minutes ago
-
Entire staffs of police check post suspended for absence17 minutes ago
-
Voting, a path to national welfare and a better future for all: Zulfiqar Ahmed17 minutes ago
-
Dairy farmers training stressed to prevent spread of zoonotic bacterial infection of Brucellosis17 minutes ago
-
Case registered against officials for manipulating Chenab river boat passage auction37 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at REC to mark National Voters’ Day in DI Khan37 minutes ago
-
Women University Multan to host conference on linguistics, multidisciplinary research47 minutes ago
-
CM to leave for China on 8-day official visit47 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt decides to complete 40 People's Bus stops by Jan57 minutes ago