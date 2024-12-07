JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

(@Abdulla99267510)

Conference is being held amid deadlock between govt and JUI-F over Madrassah Registration Bill

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2024) The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) on Saturday said that “Israel Murda Bad” (Down with Israel) conference would be held in Peshawar on Sunday (tomorrow).

Amidst the event, a deadlock continues between the government and JUI-F over the Madrassah Registration Bill.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to announce a potential march towards Islamabad during the conference.

JUI-F Spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would deliver a keynote address at the event.

The preparations for the conference have been completed, and the party workers from across the province are expected to participate.

The spokesperson stated that public participation in the conference would serve as an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“We will record our protest against the atrocities in Palestine during the conference. Additionally, a plan of action against the government’s ill-intentions regarding the Madrassah Act will be presented,” said the spokesperson.

He also hinted at the possibility of announcing an Islamabad march during the event, describing the current government as “illegitimate” and accusing it of reneging on promises and resorting to deception.

The conference will feature speeches by prominent leaders including JUI-F General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, Maulana Amjad Khan, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Engineer Zia ur Rehman, Maulana Atta ur Rehman, Maulana Abdul Wasi, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Halijo, Rashid Soomro, Maulana Atta ul Haq Darwaish, Agha Mahmood Shah and Hafiz Naseer Ahrar.

Meanwhile, the sources said that the deadlock over the Madrassah Registration Bill persists, with JUI-F deciding to adopt a stricter stance on the issue.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to unveil the party's future strategy at tomorrow’s rally in Peshawar, where he may announce a march towards Islamabad.

The sources said that a consultative meeting of JUI-F is due for today to discuss the Islamabad march. The exact date for the march is expected to be decided during tonight’s meeting.