JUI-F Announces New Executive Committee For KP

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 10:24 PM

JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced a provincial executive for a period of next five years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced a provincial executive for a period of next five years.

According to a press release issued here on Monday Maulana Atta-ul-Rehman has been elected as provincial Ameer for the second time unopposed and Maulana Atta-ul-Haq as General Secretary for the second term while Abdul Jalil Jan as Provincial Information Secretary for the 11th term consecutively.

Similarly, Maulana Muhammad Idris and Maulana Muhammad Qasim will be the provincial patrons of JUI-F while Mufti Ubaidullah of Hangu, Maulana Ziaullah (Lakki Marwat) and Maulana Abdul Haseeb (Peshawar) as deputy provincial chiefs.

Furthermore, Mufti Nasir Mahmood (Mansehra) Shah Hussain Alai and Hammad Azam Advocate (Karak) will be the Deputy General Secretaries during the period.

Other office bearers include Noor-ul-Islam as Secretary Finance, Muhammad Israr Marwat as Provincial Salar and Sadaqat Khan as Coordinator Digital Media respectively.

The first meeting of the newly elected executive committee has been convened on October 10, 2024.

APP/aqk

