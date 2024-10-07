JUI-F Announces New Executive Committee For KP
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 10:24 PM
JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced a provincial executive for a period of next five years
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced a provincial executive for a period of next five years.
According to a press release issued here on Monday Maulana Atta-ul-Rehman has been elected as provincial Ameer for the second time unopposed and Maulana Atta-ul-Haq as General Secretary for the second term while Abdul Jalil Jan as Provincial Information Secretary for the 11th term consecutively.
Similarly, Maulana Muhammad Idris and Maulana Muhammad Qasim will be the provincial patrons of JUI-F while Mufti Ubaidullah of Hangu, Maulana Ziaullah (Lakki Marwat) and Maulana Abdul Haseeb (Peshawar) as deputy provincial chiefs.
Furthermore, Mufti Nasir Mahmood (Mansehra) Shah Hussain Alai and Hammad Azam Advocate (Karak) will be the Deputy General Secretaries during the period.
Other office bearers include Noor-ul-Islam as Secretary Finance, Muhammad Israr Marwat as Provincial Salar and Sadaqat Khan as Coordinator Digital Media respectively.
The first meeting of the newly elected executive committee has been convened on October 10, 2024.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry remembe ..
Senator Siddiqui questions PTI's silence on Palestinian issue
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) condemns terrorist’s attack
100% placement to be ensured for Cyberabad students: Azhar Ch
Ex-Dutch football star Johan Neeskens dies
Gur Mela starts at UAF
Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexico, Florida
Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..
No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..
CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House
PSGMEA annual general body meeting held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur2 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui questions PTI's silence on Palestinian issue2 hours ago
-
Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s war crimes in Gaza2 hours ago
-
No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashoo ..2 hours ago
-
CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House2 hours ago
-
PSGMEA annual general body meeting held2 hours ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases3 hours ago
-
WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social Sciences'3 hours ago
-
Commissioner approves three development schemes3 hours ago
-
DC holds introductory meeting3 hours ago
-
SC seeks details regarding housing society in Margalla Hills3 hours ago
-
PA session convened on Oct 112 hours ago