JUI-F Announces To Support ANP Candidate In PK-7 By-poll

Published May 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) on Saturday announced to support Awami National Party (ANP) candidate in PK-7 Swat by-poll, in a meeting between JUI-F delegation and ANP.

The ANP delegation comprised Central Secretary Finance Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Provincial Senior Vice President Khushdil Khan Advocate and the nominee of ANP Khan Nawab Khan, whereas JUI-F delegation included Provincial General Secretary Maulana Atta ul Haq Darwaish, Provincial spokesman Abdul Jalil Jan, Haji Danishmand and Israr Marwat.

On the occasion, the two sides decided to remain in contact during the formation of district committees and finalise joint strategy.

The ANP leadership expressed gratitude to JUI-F for extending support to its candidate in the by-poll.

