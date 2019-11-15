JUI-F asked to avoid creating problems for masses: Parliamentarians

Parliamentarians on Friday asked chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam Chief Maualana Fazlur Rehman to avoid creating problems for the general people by blocking highways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentarians on Friday asked chief of Jamiat Ulema islam Chief Maualana Fazlur Rehman to avoid creating problems for the general people by blocking highways.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, MNA Usman Khan Tarakai said that government was trying to end protest of JUI-F through dialogue. He said that main routes being used by people should not be blocked.

MNA Aamir Mehmood Kiani said that Maulana's plan "A" was failed badly and now his Plan "B" would also fail.

He said that now JUI-F leadership had decided to block roads, which aimed at creating problems for general public.

MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said that JUI-F should refrain from taking law in hands by blocking roads and highways to create problems. He said the law would take its course in case of blocking roads. Government working on agenda to extend maximum relief to the poor segment of the society.

Senator Rehman Malik said that Maulana's plan "A" was ended without any result and plan "B" would also bring no result.