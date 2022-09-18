JUI-F asks ECP to disqualify Imran Khan for election

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) has demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice and disqualify the PTI chief Imran Khan for election over his use of official machinery including the helicopter.

The demand was made during a meeting of the Provincial Council of JUI-F held here in the Mufti Mahmood Markaz with provincial Ameer, Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman in the chair, said a press release issued here on Sunday. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman especially attended the meeting and delivered an address to the participants.

Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the national situation and organizational matters and expressed satisfaction over the relief activities of the Party for flood affected people. He pledged to provide all possible assistance to the flood affectees by standing shoulder to shoulder with them.

The meeting attributed the deteriorating law and order situation to incompetency of the provincial government. The meeting also issued directives to district organizations for extending full support to the candidates of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in by-election.