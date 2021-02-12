UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Awards Party Tickets To 10 Candidates For Senate Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

JUI-F awards party tickets to 10 candidates for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday issued party tickets to ten candidates for the upcoming Senate election According to party spokesman, Aslam Ghouri, the tickets have been issued to Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, Tariq Khattak, Zubair Ali, Naeema Kishwar, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Khalil Ahmed Buledi, Kamran Murtaza, Asiya Nasir, Ranjeet Singh and Heman Das to contest elections from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On general seats of Balochistan, the tickets were issued to Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Khallil Ahmed Buledi.

While Kamran Murtaza and Asiya Nasir would contest Senate elections for Technocrat and women seats respectively. Heman Das has been awarded ticket for minority seat.

On general seat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the tickets have been issued to Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman and Tariq Khattak. While Zubair Ali and Naeema Kishwar have been issued tickets for technical and women seats respectively. Ranjeet Singh would vie for minority seat of the province.

Related Topics

Election Senate Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Nasir Women From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

36 minutes ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

1 hour ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

1 hour ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

2 hours ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

2 hours ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.