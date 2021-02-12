JUI-F awards party tickets to 10 candidates for Senate elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday issued party tickets to ten candidates for the upcoming Senate election According to party spokesman, Aslam Ghouri, the tickets have been issued to Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, Tariq Khattak, Zubair Ali, Naeema Kishwar, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Khalil Ahmed Buledi, Kamran Murtaza, Asiya Nasir, Ranjeet Singh and Heman Das to contest elections from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On general seats of Balochistan, the tickets were issued to Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Khallil Ahmed Buledi.

While Kamran Murtaza and Asiya Nasir would contest Senate elections for Technocrat and women seats respectively. Heman Das has been awarded ticket for minority seat.

On general seat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the tickets have been issued to Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman and Tariq Khattak. While Zubair Ali and Naeema Kishwar have been issued tickets for technical and women seats respectively. Ranjeet Singh would vie for minority seat of the province.