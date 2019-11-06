JUI-F Azadi March has become 'hostage march': Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the so-called Azadi march of Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has become a 'hostage march' as its participants were being treated like hostages who were left at the mercy of the freezing weather whereas the leaders were enjoying cozy bedrooms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the so-called Azadi march of Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has become a 'hostage march ' as its participants were being treated like hostages who were left at the mercy of the freezing weather whereas the leaders were enjoying cozy bedrooms.

Talking to media persons here, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had the feeling for the poor workers of the sit-in and as he directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to take steps for the facilitation of the protesters, who were being used for personal political gains by the JUI-F leadership.

She said last night Maulana Fazl ur Rehman claimed that the government had given the indication that it was ready to accept all their demands except the resignation of the prime minister, was totally incorrect and misleading.

She said not a single demand of the Rehbar Committee was worthy enough to give serious consideration as in every meeting they put forwards new demands completely unrelated to the demands of previous meeting.

She said there was need to get rid of the people of the Federal capital of this situation through a way out under the Constitution and law of the land and this city could not be made hostage to the whims of a single person.

Dr Firdous condemned Maulana Fazl ur Rehman for claiming that the sit-in was instrumental in foiling the government plan to hoist Israeli flag in Islamabad.

She said this narrative of a religious scholar was highly provocative and effort to mislead the people of Pakistan.

She said prime minister's stance about Israel was very clear as he had openly stated that Israel had been illegally occupying Palestine land until resolution of Palestine issue peace in the region was not possible.