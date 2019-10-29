UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Azadi March To Be A Flopped March: Parliamentary Secretary For Ministry Of Planning, Development And Reforms Kanwal Shauzab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:53 PM

JUI-F azadi march to be a flopped march: Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power after struggle of 23 years that could not be turned off by so-called azadi march as it was planned by opposition parties to halt accountability process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power after struggle of 23 years that could not be turned off by so-called azadi march as it was planned by opposition parties to halt accountability process.

Talking to a private news channel, she said former regimes had looted the country and left the national economy at worsened condition that could not be stable over night.

She said opposition parties were trying to hide their failure by staging protests and sit-ins, adding, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto must focused on condition of the Sindh rather to put allegations on the government as their negligence on the province would damage its politics and they could loose the province due to their poor performance.

Responding to a question, she said if JUI-F would not follow the agreement which was signed between the government's delegation and Rahbar committee, then actions would be taken against it as per law.

Nation's sympathies were not with the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, adding they were satisfied with the performance, welfare programs and prudent policies of the incumbent government, she concluded.

