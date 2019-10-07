JUI-F bans female workers’ participation in its Azadi March

Jamiat Ulam-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has imposed ban on participation of female workers in its Azadi march in Islamabad, making its ally PML-N about its decision, media reports say

In a letter written to PML-N, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that female workers would not take part in Azadi March. However, the party, apparently, did not mention any reason behind refusal to female workers.

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman time and again strongly criticized PTI and its leadership over participation of female workers in its sit-in that was held in Islamabad.

Maulana Fazl compared PTI’s sit ins with open dance parties (Mujras) and now when he himself was coming to Islamabad he refused to women workers to participate in the sit-in. Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced Oct 27 as Azadi March day in Islamabad.

The preparations for the march are on the peak and responsibilities have been given to various leaders of the parties in this regard.