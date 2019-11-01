UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Bars Female Journalist For Covering Azadi March

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:30 PM

JUI-F bars female journalist for covering Azadi March

Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Fazal-ur-Rehman (F) has barred female reporters and anchors to cover their `Azadi March' here at H-9 ground

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e islam Fazal-ur-Rehman (F) has barred female reporters and anchors to cover their `Azadi March' here at H-9 ground.

Hum News female reporter Hani Sharazi and Shiffa Yousaifzi had been stopped from the coverage of Azadi March.

According to media reports, Ansar ul Islam volunteers have not allowed the female journalists to enter in site of Azadi March. Hum news reporter Qurat-ul-Ain present at the site of the March has been asked to the leave the venue.

Anchor Person Shiffa Yousafzai said that workers at the site of public gathering had asked the female reporters to leave the site as they are not allowed to cover the event.

She said that it was unfortunate that vote of the female had the value but their presence at the site is not acceptable.

Senior PTI leader Asad Umar has reacted strongly to the decision of the organizers of protest march for not allowing women reporters and anchor persons to cover rally.

In a tweet, he said "One thing is clear from what has been seen of the opposition march so far.... Their vision of Pakistan is one where women have no place in the public space".

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has criticized JUI-F for not allowing women reporters and anchors to cover their protest march in Islamabad.

In a tweet, she said this extremist mindset has hit the rights of half of the population of the country.

She said actions of Maulana Fazlur Rehman are against the principles of Quaid e Azam's Pakistan.

Federal Minister Human Right Shireen Mazari and State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul also denounced the decision of the JUI-F and said half of the country's population cannot be denied from their rights to work.

Zartaj Gul questioned why party position holder women are not present in the March.

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Shehla Raza also termed it unfortunate and said that why female journalists had been stopped to perform their professional duties.

Pakistan Awami Party senator Sitara Ayaz said that it was unfortunate that women had been not allowed to cover the event. She said that it was regrettable that the female MNA, MPAs of JUI-F were also absent in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Fazal-ur-Rehman�has denied any move to stop the female journalists from the coverage of the event. However, he said, "We have lot of respect for our women, and the female journalists were advised to come on the site with full dress code".

