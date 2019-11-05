UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Believes In Provincial Autonomy: Fazl

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

JUI-F believes in provincial autonomy: Fazl

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman on Tuesday said his party believed in the provincial autonomy as it was a guarantor for the country's progress and prosperity.

Addressing his party's sit-in, he said the JUI-F's manifesto included strategies and steps for the country's prosperity.

He said a parliamentary committee was constituted last year to probe the election rigging, which had yet to start its work. He alleged that most of his party's polling agents had not received results.

Maulana Fazl said he had no fight with anybody. The country's affairs should be run as per constitution, he added.

He claimed that the Azadi March had brought a ray of hope for the people of Pakistan. Sindh's Thar had abundant coal reserves but the people of area were facing shortage of water and a number of other problems, he added.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Shortage Water Thar Azadi March Progress

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

56 minutes ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

1 hour ago

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

3 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed meets LinkedIn top executives ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.