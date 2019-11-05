JUI-F believes in provincial autonomy: Fazl

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman on Tuesday said his party believed in the provincial autonomy as it was a guarantor for the country's progress and prosperity.

Addressing his party's sit-in, he said the JUI-F's manifesto included strategies and steps for the country's prosperity.

He said a parliamentary committee was constituted last year to probe the election rigging, which had yet to start its work. He alleged that most of his party's polling agents had not received results.

Maulana Fazl said he had no fight with anybody. The country's affairs should be run as per constitution, he added.

He claimed that the Azadi March had brought a ray of hope for the people of Pakistan. Sindh's Thar had abundant coal reserves but the people of area were facing shortage of water and a number of other problems, he added.