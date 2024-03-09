JUI-F boycotts for presidential election in KP Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) As many as 109 members here on Saturday polled their votes out of 118, while Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) boycotted the presidential election in the KP Assembly.

There were nine elected members of JUI-F in the house who didn't cast their vote for the presidential candidate in KP.

Members of the Provincial Assembly will be able to cast their votes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Assembly Secretariat official sources, "There is waiting for JUI-F candidates to exercise their right of vote till 4 p.m."

There was a contest between Asif Ali Zardari, the candidate of the Federal coalition government, and Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Sunni Ittehad Council.