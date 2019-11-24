UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Called Fresh APC On Tuesday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 06:24 PM

JUI-F called fresh APC on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th November, 2019) The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has called the new All-Party Conference (APC) tomorrow on Tuesday. The inner sources claimed that country main opposition parties included PPP and PML-N haven't make any decision to participate in the conference.Sources further disclosed that Rehbar Committee would likely to be given important task in this regard.

The PML-N leaders have viewed that party still not decided to participate in APC as no direction received from party head yet.It was worth mentioned here that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman has telephoned Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal to discuss the political situation in the country, especially after the Azadi March and the departure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The two leaders agreed to set up contacts with the opposition parties to strengthen the anti-government Rehbar Committee and chalk up ‘Plan C'.Maulana Fazlur Rehman had led a two-week protest against the government in Islamabad which began in Karachi on Oct 27 but was later called off.

It was followed by a ‘Plan B' that included blocking key roads and highways across the country but that too was called off by the opposition's Rehbar Committee.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Protest Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC Azadi March Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

EAD, Borouge empower UAE youth to champion sustain ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister ..

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Aff ..

56 minutes ago

RTA launches Digital Coach for training public tra ..

56 minutes ago

MoHAP, BUiD sign MoU to enhance cooperation in hea ..

1 hour ago

Education Affairs Office at Crown Prince Court lau ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.