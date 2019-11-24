JUI-F called fresh APC on Tuesday

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th November, 2019) The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has called the new All-Party Conference (APC) tomorrow on Tuesday. The inner sources claimed that country main opposition parties included PPP and PML-N haven't make any decision to participate in the conference.Sources further disclosed that Rehbar Committee would likely to be given important task in this regard.

The PML-N leaders have viewed that party still not decided to participate in APC as no direction received from party head yet.It was worth mentioned here that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman has telephoned Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal to discuss the political situation in the country, especially after the Azadi March and the departure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The two leaders agreed to set up contacts with the opposition parties to strengthen the anti-government Rehbar Committee and chalk up ‘Plan C'.Maulana Fazlur Rehman had led a two-week protest against the government in Islamabad which began in Karachi on Oct 27 but was later called off.

It was followed by a ‘Plan B' that included blocking key roads and highways across the country but that too was called off by the opposition's Rehbar Committee.