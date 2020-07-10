UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Calls On PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Zardari

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:59 PM

The sources say JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman will meet PML-N leadership to make strategy to counter government policies in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2020) Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Friday.

The meeting was half and hour long in which both leaders discussed different matters of mutual interest. He also held meeting with PPP-Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The sources said that the leaders vowed to strongly oppose any move for amendment about NFC Award and decided to give tough time to the government in the parliament. They said that JUI-F Chief would also meet PML-N leaders to make strategy to counter PTI government.

During meeting with Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F Chief also discussed the situation arising out of Coronavirus in the country. They expressed concerns over the poor performance of the ruling PTI, saying that there was no change anywhere which was promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan before coming into power.

“Not even a single promise was fulfilled so far,” the sources quoted the leaders as saying.

Last month, Maulana Fazl held All Parties Conference in Peshawar and vowed to foster their political endeavors in the country.

