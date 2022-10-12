UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Candidate Asks ECP To Hold NA-45 Bye-election As Per Schedule

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Malik Jameel Khan on Wednesday called for holding of bye-election in NA-45 Kurram-I as per schedule on October 16

Malik Jameel, in a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said the Commission had neither consulted him nor other candidates before postponing the by-polls. The ECP had no valid reason to cancel the polls, he added, while brushing aside the reports of security threats in the constituency.

He said the Commission should fulfill its constitutional duty under Article 224(4) by conducting election on the vacant National Assembly seat as per prescribed schedule.

Responding to the JUI-F candidate's letter, the ECP has called him for preliminary hearing on October 13. The notice issued by the ECP has directed the aspiring candidate to appear in person or through his counsel for the assistance of the commission.

The Interior Ministry had requested the ECP to postpone all the by-elections for 90 days. However, the Commission decided to hold the by-polls on eight National Assembly (NA) seats and three Punjab Assembly seats as per schedule, and postponed the bye-election in NA-45 Kurram-I.

The seat of NA-45, Kurram-I fell vacant after the acceptance of the resignation of member concerned on July 28.

