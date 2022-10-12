UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Candidate For Bye-election As Per Schedule In NA-45

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate, Malik Jameel Khan has expressed resentment on the postponement of bye-election in NA-45 Kurram-I which was scheduled to be held on October 16, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate, Malik Jameel Khan has expressed resentment on the postponement of bye-election in NA-45 Kurram-I which was scheduled to be held on October 16, 2022.

In a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said the commission neither consulted him nor other candidates before postponing the by-poll in the constituency.

He was of the view that the ECP had no valid reason to cancel the bye-election on NA-45 brushing aside the reports of serious security threats in the constituency.

He pleaded the commission to perform its constitutional duty under Article 224 (4) by conducting election on the vacant seat as per prescribed schedule.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP, after rejecting the interior ministry's request to postpone the by-elections for 90 days, decided to uphold the by-polls on eight NA seats and three Punjab Assembly seats on the already announced date but only postponed the bye-election in NA-45 Kurram-I which is not justifiable anyhow.

The seat of NA-45, Kurram-I is vacant since July 28, 2022 after resignation acceptance of the member of the National Assembly (NA) concerned.

