JUI-F Candidate Hafiz Asam-ud-Din Wins PK-113 South Waziristan-I Seat

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 08:10 PM

JUI-F candidate Hafiz Asam-ud-Din wins PK-113 South Waziristan-I seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday announced the unofficial result of PK-113 South Waziristan, declaring Jamiat-e-Ulema islam (JUI-F) candidate Hafiz Asam-u-din as winner with 10,356 votes.

According to results issued by ECP, Independent candidate Waheed Khan secured 9,679 votes to grab second position, while Asfar Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) obtained 5,140 votes and remained at third position.

Overall turnout remained 16.14 percent as 35,318 out of 218,835 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 139 polling stations, while 485 votes were rejected.

