JUI (F) candidate Mohammad Shoaib won PK-115 Ex Frontier Regions seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-115 Ex Frontier Regions, declaring Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazal) candidate Muhammad Shoaib as winner with 18,128 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Abid-ur-Rehman secured 18,028 votes to grab second position while ANP candidate Ghulam Faiz Khan achieved third position with 9263 votes.

Overall turnout remained 24.69 percent as 47,180 out of 191,062 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 103 polling stations, while 893 votes were rejected.