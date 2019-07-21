JUI-F candidate Muhammad Riaz grabs PK-108 Kurram-I seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-108 Kurram-I, declaring Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) candidate Muhammad Riaz as winner with 11,948 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Independent candidate Jamil Khan secured 11,517 votes to grab second position while Independent candidate Saif Ullah Khan achieved third position with 6,161 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Shahid Khan got 4,159 votes and Pakistan Peoples party parliamentarian candidate achieved only 1191 votes.

Overall turnout remained 26.32 percent as 45,504 out of 172,897 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 135 polling stations, while 1160 votes were rejected.