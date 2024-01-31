JUI-F Candidates Withdraw In Favour Of MQM-P
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 07:12 PM
Several candidates fielded by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal-ur-Rehman (JUI-F) for National and provincial assemblies slots in Karachi during the February 8 elections have announced to withdrawal in favour of the candidates of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P)
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Several candidates fielded by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal-ur-Rehman (JUI-F) for National and provincial assemblies slots in Karachi during the February 8 elections have announced to withdrawal in favour of the candidates of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).
The announcement to this effect came in a joint press conference by MQM-P senior leader and candidate for NA-237 Rauf Siddiqi and JUI-F leader Molana Ghayas, at Karachi Press Club here.
They told the media at KPC that the JUI-F-supported candidate from NA-237 Karachi Maulana Ehsanullah Hazarvi has withdrawn in favour of MQM-P candidate Rauf Siddiqi, JUI-F candidate for Sindh Assembly seat PS-104 Karachi, in favour of MQM-P candidate Daniyal Siddiqi and JUI-F candidate for PS-103 Jamal Khan Kakar has withdrawn in favour of MQM-P's Faisal Rafiq.
JUI-F's candidate for PS-102 Qari Saif-ur-Rehman has withdrawn in favour of MQM-P's Aamir Siddiqi, JUI-F's candidate for PS-101 Maulana Abdul Salam Soomro in favour of MQM-P's Moeed Anwer and JUI-F's candidate for PS-98 Molvi Abdul Aziz has withdrawn in support of MQM-P's Arsalan Pervez, they said.
JUI-F leader Maulana Ghayas said that the decision to withdraw the party's candidates in favour of MQM-P was taken by the central leadership of the party and we are ensuring compliance with the directives of our leadership.
He also called upon the MQM-P leaders to withdraw their party candidate Rana Shaukat in PS-99 (formerly PS-(97) in favour of JUI-F's candidate Aslam Ghauri to which Rauf Siddiqi said that he would convey this message to the MQM Rabita Committee.
Rauf Siddiqi also expressed gratitude to JUI-F leader Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman for taking this important decision during the general elections in 2024 and said the JUI-F chief has always supported his party in all testing times.
In reply to a question, he said that MQM-P has already decided to withdraw its candidate in PS-105 in favour of Grand Democratic Alliance's (GDA) Irfanullah Marwat during the February 8 elections.
Recent Stories
DC takes action against over-charging at parking lot
China‘s acceptance of new Afghan ambassador, normal diplomatic arrangement: Wa ..
Improving patient safety: Collaboration between health institutions stressed
LESCO officer secures first position in JMC
Rupee gains 04 paisa against dollar
PLRA starts computerized services for 117 more villages
Crystal Clear Innovation with the Haier C900 LED TV Series
Sindh CM urges govt partners to help establish social protection system
KP CIP official pays surprise visit to inspect ongoing development projects
Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad inspects vehicle fit ..
EU envoy on religious freedom, calls on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas J ..
SCCI, UNDP agree over joint work to develop youth technical, IT skills
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC takes action against over-charging at parking lot3 minutes ago
-
Improving patient safety: Collaboration between health institutions stressed3 minutes ago
-
LESCO officer secures first position in JMC3 minutes ago
-
PLRA starts computerized services for 117 more villages46 minutes ago
-
18 candidates in the race from NA-71, Sialkot-II1 hour ago
-
Sindh CM urges govt partners to help establish social protection system1 hour ago
-
KP CIP official pays surprise visit to inspect ongoing development projects1 hour ago
-
Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad inspects vehicle fitness certification p ..1 hour ago
-
EU envoy on religious freedom, calls on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani2 hours ago
-
SCCI, UNDP agree over joint work to develop youth technical, IT skills1 hour ago
-
Climate Change increasing arsenic levels in drinking water: SAU Scholar2 hours ago
-
Firdous says NA-70 development proof of her services2 hours ago