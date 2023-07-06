JUI-F carries out rally to condemn Sweden incident

Jamiat-e-Ulemai Islam (F) here on Thursday staged a protest rally to condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) : Jamiat-e-Ulemai islam (F) here on Thursday staged a protest rally to condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The rally started from Swabi Ground and culminated at Aman chowk.

Protestors also blocked Mardan-Jehangeera Road and condemned the incident.

Speakers also demanded to submit a resolution to United Nations against the incident. They urged the Muslim countries to boycott the products of Sweden and take measures against occurring of these incidents.