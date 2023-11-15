Open Menu

JUI-F Central General Assembly To Meet In Peshawar On Nov 18, 19

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 09:34 PM

An important meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Central General Assembly has been scheduled for November 18 and 19 in Peshawar.

According to the spokesperson for JUI, members of the Central Assembly from all over the country will participate in the meeting.

During the meeting, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will brief the members on the meetings with Hamas leaders in Qatar.

The central moderator will also present the election report regarding inter-party elections, and the provincial parties will provide information about preparations for the upcoming elections.

The current political and international situation of the country will also be reviewed during the meeting.

