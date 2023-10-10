JUI-F chief announces to observe Palestine Solidarity Day on Oct 13

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has announced to mark Palestine Solidarity Day across the country on Friday, Oct 13.

Earlier, he had announced expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine in every district across the country, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He congratulated the Palestinian people, saying that the world was thinking that the Palestinian issue was dead.