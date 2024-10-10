JUI-F chief approves Central Executive Committee for next five years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has approved the party's Central Executive Committee for the next five years.

According to JUI-F media cell, prominent appointments include Sahibzada Khawaja Khalil Ahmed, Maulana Ghulam Qadir, Maulana Abdul Qayoom Halijvi, and Maulana Fazl Ali Haqqani as vice presidents.

Additionally, Mohammad Aslam Ghori has been named the party’s central information secretary (spokesperson).

Key roles also went to Alhaj Akram Khan Durrani, Maulana Amjad Khan, Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, and Mufti Saud Afzal Halijvi, who have been appointed as deputy administrators.

Maulana Salahuddin Ayoubi has been appointed as the finance secretary, while Engineer Abdul Razzaq Abid Lakho has been assigned the role of chief organizer.

Engineer Ziaur Rahman will lead the party's digital media cell as its new coordinator.