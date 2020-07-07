JUI- F chief arrives in Sukkur

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman arrived in Sukkur on Tuesday and started his week-long visit to Sindh where he was scheduled to preside over an all parties' conference (APC) in Karachi on July 9

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman arrived in Sukkur on Tuesday and started his week-long visit to Sindh where he was scheduled to preside over an all parties' conference (APC) in Karachi on July 9.

Molana Rehman in Sukkur would met the party leaders of Sukkur division. During his Sindh visit, he would also offer condolences to the relatives of religious and political leaders who recently passed away.