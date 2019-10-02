JUI-F chief asked to avoid playing religious card for lockdown, protest in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday urged chief Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to avoid playing religious card for lockdown or protest in the Federal capital.

The leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were facing jail and they were supporting Maulana Fazal ur Rehman for marching towards Islamabad to come out of prison, she said while talking to a private news channel.

All the opposition parties particularly PPP and PML-N had same agenda to disturb the democratically elected set up, she said.

The minister said we have no issue if Maulana Fazal ur Rehman launches protest or stage sit-in, anywhere.

The Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taking all out measures for steering the country out of the economic challenges besides controlling inflation, she added.

In reply to a question, she said the PPP and PML-N were responsible for increasing current account deficit and trade deficit.

To a question about rising number of dengue, she said there had been mismanagement on part of district administration, due to which, dengue resurfaced in the Potohar Region and Rawal Town regions of Rawalpindi.

About shortage of medicine, she said there were no shortage of cancer related medicine, while huge founds was being utilized to ensure medicine in all public sector hospitals.