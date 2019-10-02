UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Chief Asked To Avoid Playing Religious Card For Lockdown, Protest In Federal Capital

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:20 PM

JUI-F chief asked to avoid playing religious card for lockdown, protest in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday urged chief Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to avoid playing religious card for lockdown or protest in the Federal capital.

The leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were facing jail and they were supporting Maulana Fazal ur Rehman for marching towards Islamabad to come out of prison, she said while talking to a private news channel.

All the opposition parties particularly PPP and PML-N had same agenda to disturb the democratically elected set up, she said.

The minister said we have no issue if Maulana Fazal ur Rehman launches protest or stage sit-in, anywhere.

The Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taking all out measures for steering the country out of the economic challenges besides controlling inflation, she added.

In reply to a question, she said the PPP and PML-N were responsible for increasing current account deficit and trade deficit.

To a question about rising number of dengue, she said there had been mismanagement on part of district administration, due to which, dengue resurfaced in the Potohar Region and Rawal Town regions of Rawalpindi.

About shortage of medicine, she said there were no shortage of cancer related medicine, while huge founds was being utilized to ensure medicine in all public sector hospitals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Dengue Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Rawalpindi Same Pakistan Peoples Party Cancer Muslim All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Yasmin Rashid Opposition

Recent Stories

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

11 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

26 minutes ago

RAK witnessing continuous overall growth: Saud bin ..

56 minutes ago

Olympic National Team will travel next Saturday to ..

1 hour ago

Noor Energy 1 receives CBI certification for Renew ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of Sultan Al ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.