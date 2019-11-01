UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Chief Asks Imran Khan To Step Down

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:59 PM

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman says corruption is now doubled as compared to the past.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2019) JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman reiterated his demand that Imran Khan must step down because the government failed to deliver in all sectors, pointing out that country's stability under threat due to the incumbent government.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said Imran Khan promised to give jobs but only two persons including Raza Baqir and Shabber Zaidi who came from abroad and got jobs.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other parties' leaders were present there. During his speech, rain started pouring in but Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said that it was blessing in Rabi ul Awal --the month of blessings --the month of the holy birthday of the Holy Prophet PBUH.

"We have given you one year time but you failed to deliver," said Fazl ur Rehman while addressing Imran Khan. He said this today's congregation is for raising voice for the protection of Constitution.

"islam and Pakistan cannot be divided," Fazl ur Rehman said referring to Imran Khan's statement that they (JUI-F) used religious cards.

"You are the top thief because the corruption is now doubled than the past," said Fazl ur Rehman in his speech.

The crowd was very charged.

