Open Menu

JUI-F Chief Asks Masses To Wisely Utilize Election Opportunity For Country’s Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

JUI-F chief asks masses to wisely utilize election opportunity for country’s future

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Fazlur Rehman on Friday urged people to vote for trustworthy and sincere leaders for the country during the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a public gathering here, he said that the country was currently passing through an important phase of elections, providing an opportunity to citizens to elect those leaders who had pro-country ideology and whose politics aimed at masses’ interest and welfare.

He said that his party had always faced off those elements who strived to promote vulgarity among youth and pursue politics that threatened the country’s foundation.

He said his party did not want enmity with anyone, but it would not let someone advance an external agenda which aimed at weakening Pakistan.

He said that his party’s manifesto was in accordance with the Islamic principles and wanted a true welfare state where people felt secure with having ample employment opportunities and enjoying their due rights.

Thus, he asked people that it was high time to carry out their own introspection and wisely use their right to vote, which he described as a sacred piece of paper, playing a key role in shaping the future of nations.

He also said that ANP at Tank had announced its support for JUI-F in the district and expressed gratitude to them in this regard.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Pakistan Awami National Party Vote Threatened Tank Employment

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur ..

Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR

8 minutes ago
 Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

30 minutes ago
 Leaking residential addresses of people particular ..

Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..

3 hours ago
 Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

4 hours ago
 Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case a ..

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

4 hours ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

5 hours ago
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

5 hours ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

6 hours ago
 Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

9 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan