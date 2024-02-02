JUI-F Chief Asks Masses To Wisely Utilize Election Opportunity For Country’s Future
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Fazlur Rehman on Friday urged people to vote for trustworthy and sincere leaders for the country during the upcoming general elections.
Addressing a public gathering here, he said that the country was currently passing through an important phase of elections, providing an opportunity to citizens to elect those leaders who had pro-country ideology and whose politics aimed at masses’ interest and welfare.
He said that his party had always faced off those elements who strived to promote vulgarity among youth and pursue politics that threatened the country’s foundation.
He said his party did not want enmity with anyone, but it would not let someone advance an external agenda which aimed at weakening Pakistan.
He said that his party’s manifesto was in accordance with the Islamic principles and wanted a true welfare state where people felt secure with having ample employment opportunities and enjoying their due rights.
Thus, he asked people that it was high time to carry out their own introspection and wisely use their right to vote, which he described as a sacred piece of paper, playing a key role in shaping the future of nations.
He also said that ANP at Tank had announced its support for JUI-F in the district and expressed gratitude to them in this regard.
APP/slm
